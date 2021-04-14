Global Retirement Partners, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF,

Investment company Global Retirement Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Caterpillar Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , American Tower Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Retirement Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Global Retirement Partners, LLC owns 1647 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNX, FXZ, GUNR, HFRO, ARKG, IONS, ACI, ABNB, FLJP, FREL, VTRS, PFIS, ALGT, ZG, VER, BLMN, Z, TIGR, TMDX, MP, QS, ESGD, ICLN, IPO, IYE, Y, RIOT, BRO, CEVA, CRH, CNQ, CFR, CYTK, DXCM, DCI, EXTR, M, FHI, VERU, FITB, GME, GGG, HNNA, JBLU, KSU, KGC, KIRK, LPL, LAZ, LYV, MSM, MGA, MOH, NJR, NMR, NTRS, ON, OGEN, PII, PKX, PRA, SGEN, VIV, TFX, TNC, UTHR, URBN, VRSN, VVI, WLL, UAVS, SHG, HQL, PFD, RQI, BFZ, HTGC, PRIM, CPLP, MELI, LRN, MAXR, FCAM, ORMP, BLNK, VUZI, AMRS, DOOR, SAVE, VSTM, FUBO, NMIH, AMC, NAVI, WPG, CTLT, JAGX, VSTO, ATEX, NVTA, CHEK, NNDM, 1GDA, FCPT, MGP, 2TX, 0G93, MOLA, HEXO, OKTA, DMTK, SE, COGT, EAF, AHCO, NAKD, BNGO, ACA, ALEC, AXLA, BBIO, REAL, INMD, CAN, PPD, BIPC, BSY, CCIV, VNT, VLDR, STPK, NGA, RIDE, CONXU, ADV, TLMD, MDVL, VSPR, CLII, LCY, IPOE, SKLZ, ACIC, GOEV, 7H80, MILE, ACIM, AOA, BJK, DGT, DON, FFTY, FGD, FINX, FXR, IEO, IVOL, IYF, MGC, MSOS, PSJ, XHE, XOP,

FNX, FXZ, GUNR, HFRO, ARKG, IONS, ACI, ABNB, FLJP, FREL, VTRS, PFIS, ALGT, ZG, VER, BLMN, Z, TIGR, TMDX, MP, QS, ESGD, ICLN, IPO, IYE, Y, RIOT, BRO, CEVA, CRH, CNQ, CFR, CYTK, DXCM, DCI, EXTR, M, FHI, VERU, FITB, GME, GGG, HNNA, JBLU, KSU, KGC, KIRK, LPL, LAZ, LYV, MSM, MGA, MOH, NJR, NMR, NTRS, ON, OGEN, PII, PKX, PRA, SGEN, VIV, TFX, TNC, UTHR, URBN, VRSN, VVI, WLL, UAVS, SHG, HQL, PFD, RQI, BFZ, HTGC, PRIM, CPLP, MELI, LRN, MAXR, FCAM, ORMP, BLNK, VUZI, AMRS, DOOR, SAVE, VSTM, FUBO, NMIH, AMC, NAVI, WPG, CTLT, JAGX, VSTO, ATEX, NVTA, CHEK, NNDM, 1GDA, FCPT, MGP, 2TX, 0G93, MOLA, HEXO, OKTA, DMTK, SE, COGT, EAF, AHCO, NAKD, BNGO, ACA, ALEC, AXLA, BBIO, REAL, INMD, CAN, PPD, BIPC, BSY, CCIV, VNT, VLDR, STPK, NGA, RIDE, CONXU, ADV, TLMD, MDVL, VSPR, CLII, LCY, IPOE, SKLZ, ACIC, GOEV, 7H80, MILE, ACIM, AOA, BJK, DGT, DON, FFTY, FGD, FINX, FXR, IEO, IVOL, IYF, MGC, MSOS, PSJ, XHE, XOP, Added Positions: SCHD, SPLG, VTV, CAT, ARKK, CRM, QCOM, BND, VB, AAPL, NEE, HD, SPDW, VTI, DVY, IEI, AMZN, NOW, IJR, SDY, XLF, EQIX, PYPL, IJJ, PHB, XLI, CTAS, EW, GE, ROK, UNH, WMT, EWJ, SLYV, XLE, BLK, EMN, DIS, DIA, IVE, PGX, SCHZ, SRLN, FIS, ETN, ISRG, MSFT, PPG, LULU, IUSB, IVW, VNQ, VO, ADBE, ALNY, CVS, FISV, JD, SHOP, SQ, IEFA, IEMG, JKH, XLB, XLY, BAC, CME, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, GOOGL, IP, JNJ, NYCB, RCL, VLO, APPS, FB, RKT, BLOK, EFAV, EFV, ITOT, JPST, KRE, MOAT, MUB, PTLC, RDVY, REZ, SCHA, SMH, STIP, VEA, VGT, VPU, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XHB, T, ADP, TFC, BA, BTI, CVX, C, GLW, ENB, GD, GT, HAL, ALT, HXL, OTRK, IRM, MCK, MSI, NVDA, OLN, OKE, PLUG, LIN, PFG, SLB, SO, TXN, USB, UNP, WPC, GPM, MA, TEL, PM, AVGO, GNRC, HII, NCLH, TEAM, CRSP, AYX, MBIO, STNE, DKNG, PLTR, ACWI, AOK, BSV, DHS, EEMV, EWL, EWU, FIVG, FVD, GOVT, ICVT, IEF, IVV, MBB, PFF, QCLN, SCHB, SCHG, SCHH, SCHP, SCHR, SPIB, TAN, TIP, TOTL, VBK, VFH, VIG, VMBS, VTWO, VXF, XBI, XLRE, XLU, MMM, ASML, AEIS, ASX, AFL, A, AKAM, ALB, ALGN, ALL, AMRN, AMED, AEO, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, AGO, BP, BKSC, OZK, BIO, BKH, BRKR, GIB, CSGS, CM, CAJ, COF, CAH, CCL, SCHW, CIEN, KO, CGNX, COHR, CBSH, CMC, CMP, COP, CNX, CCI, CMI, DPZ, EOG, EMR, ECPG, ENS, EL, FICO, FDX, FE, FLEX, BEN, FCX, FCEL, GATX, GRMN, GPC, GSK, EVRI, GPN, GS, GTN, LHX, WELL, HP, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, TT, INTC, IFF, K, KRG, KFY, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LEG, LXP, LYG, MTB, MMP, MKTX, MMC, MRTN, MLM, MRVL, MMS, MCHP, MU, MPWR, MCO, MS, NCR, NTAP, NKE, NDSN, JWN, NOC, OMC, PCG, PENN, AVNT, PRU, QDEL, RGEN, RMD, RBA, RUSHA, SBAC, SSB, POOL, SIVB, SNY, STX, SRE, SMTC, SKYW, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, SNPS, TJX, SKT, TTEC, TEF, TTEK, TRP, TREX, TYL, UAL, URI, OLED, VFC, MTN, VTR, VOD, GWW, WPP, WAB, WAFD, WCN, ANTM, WSBC, WHR, WMB, WTFC, WIT, WYNN, CMG, ET, PRG, IAF, HQH, AVK, PHK, RNP, FCT, POR, HBI, CVLT, ICFI, DAL, PODD, LLNW, MASI, TGH, MSCI, BIP, V, AGNC, KL, BUD, SLRC, WKHS, VRSK, FIBK, GDOT, FSD, NXPI, GM, LPLA, FLT, VC, HCA, APO, RLJ, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, ENPH, PFPT, SPLK, PDI, SRC, WDAY, GHY, TSC, FPF, DOC, SFM, XLRN, RNG, BURL, AERI, HLT, ITCI, VERB, TWOU, FIVN, QTNT, SABR, ZEN, CCS, BABA, LNTH, CZR, KEYS, SYNH, BST, APHA, ETSY, BLD, TRU, RPD, LITE, CRON, COUP, AA, LW, INSW, BKR, KRYS, ROKU, SWCH, SPCE, CTOS, AQUA, SPOT, LASR, DOCU, PRSP, TLRY, BE, VRT, FTDR, GH, ESTC, PLAN, UTZ, LYFT, DOW, JMIA, PINS, ALC, MNRL, UBER, AVTR, FSLY, CTVA, CLVT, FVRR, AMCR, HCAT, PTON, OPRT, BRP, ONEM, OTIS, VERX, SNOW, DFHT, AMLP, ARKW, ASHR, BLV, BOTZ, CBND, CIBR, IGSB, EES, ESGE, ESGU, EWH, EZA, FAN, FBND, FDL, FILL, FIW, FPE, FTCS, FXH, GDX, GEM, GII, GSIE, GWX, HDV, IAGG, IAI, IAU, IGF, IXN, IYK, JETS, JKF, JNK, KBE, LIT, MDYG, MTUM, NEAR, NYF, PEY, PSK, PSP, PTH, RJA, RWO, SCHM, SCHV, SJNK, SPAB, SPLV, SPMD, SPTS, SRVR, VBR, VCLT, VEU, VGK, VGLT, VOE, VOT, WOOD, XLC, XLP, XME, XSD,

SCHD, SPLG, VTV, CAT, ARKK, CRM, QCOM, BND, VB, AAPL, NEE, HD, SPDW, VTI, DVY, IEI, AMZN, NOW, IJR, SDY, XLF, EQIX, PYPL, IJJ, PHB, XLI, CTAS, EW, GE, ROK, UNH, WMT, EWJ, SLYV, XLE, BLK, EMN, DIS, DIA, IVE, PGX, SCHZ, SRLN, FIS, ETN, ISRG, MSFT, PPG, LULU, IUSB, IVW, VNQ, VO, ADBE, ALNY, CVS, FISV, JD, SHOP, SQ, IEFA, IEMG, JKH, XLB, XLY, BAC, CME, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, GOOGL, IP, JNJ, NYCB, RCL, VLO, APPS, FB, RKT, BLOK, EFAV, EFV, ITOT, JPST, KRE, MOAT, MUB, PTLC, RDVY, REZ, SCHA, SMH, STIP, VEA, VGT, VPU, VWO, VXUS, VYM, XHB, T, ADP, TFC, BA, BTI, CVX, C, GLW, ENB, GD, GT, HAL, ALT, HXL, OTRK, IRM, MCK, MSI, NVDA, OLN, OKE, PLUG, LIN, PFG, SLB, SO, TXN, USB, UNP, WPC, GPM, MA, TEL, PM, AVGO, GNRC, HII, NCLH, TEAM, CRSP, AYX, MBIO, STNE, DKNG, PLTR, ACWI, AOK, BSV, DHS, EEMV, EWL, EWU, FIVG, FVD, GOVT, ICVT, IEF, IVV, MBB, PFF, QCLN, SCHB, SCHG, SCHH, SCHP, SCHR, SPIB, TAN, TIP, TOTL, VBK, VFH, VIG, VMBS, VTWO, VXF, XBI, XLRE, XLU, MMM, ASML, AEIS, ASX, AFL, A, AKAM, ALB, ALGN, ALL, AMRN, AMED, AEO, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, AGO, BP, BKSC, OZK, BIO, BKH, BRKR, GIB, CSGS, CM, CAJ, COF, CAH, CCL, SCHW, CIEN, KO, CGNX, COHR, CBSH, CMC, CMP, COP, CNX, CCI, CMI, DPZ, EOG, EMR, ECPG, ENS, EL, FICO, FDX, FE, FLEX, BEN, FCX, FCEL, GATX, GRMN, GPC, GSK, EVRI, GPN, GS, GTN, LHX, WELL, HP, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, TT, INTC, IFF, K, KRG, KFY, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LEG, LXP, LYG, MTB, MMP, MKTX, MMC, MRTN, MLM, MRVL, MMS, MCHP, MU, MPWR, MCO, MS, NCR, NTAP, NKE, NDSN, JWN, NOC, OMC, PCG, PENN, AVNT, PRU, QDEL, RGEN, RMD, RBA, RUSHA, SBAC, SSB, POOL, SIVB, SNY, STX, SRE, SMTC, SKYW, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, SNPS, TJX, SKT, TTEC, TEF, TTEK, TRP, TREX, TYL, UAL, URI, OLED, VFC, MTN, VTR, VOD, GWW, WPP, WAB, WAFD, WCN, ANTM, WSBC, WHR, WMB, WTFC, WIT, WYNN, CMG, ET, PRG, IAF, HQH, AVK, PHK, RNP, FCT, POR, HBI, CVLT, ICFI, DAL, PODD, LLNW, MASI, TGH, MSCI, BIP, V, AGNC, KL, BUD, SLRC, WKHS, VRSK, FIBK, GDOT, FSD, NXPI, GM, LPLA, FLT, VC, HCA, APO, RLJ, MOS, MPC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, ENPH, PFPT, SPLK, PDI, SRC, WDAY, GHY, TSC, FPF, DOC, SFM, XLRN, RNG, BURL, AERI, HLT, ITCI, VERB, TWOU, FIVN, QTNT, SABR, ZEN, CCS, BABA, LNTH, CZR, KEYS, SYNH, BST, APHA, ETSY, BLD, TRU, RPD, LITE, CRON, COUP, AA, LW, INSW, BKR, KRYS, ROKU, SWCH, SPCE, CTOS, AQUA, SPOT, LASR, DOCU, PRSP, TLRY, BE, VRT, FTDR, GH, ESTC, PLAN, UTZ, LYFT, DOW, JMIA, PINS, ALC, MNRL, UBER, AVTR, FSLY, CTVA, CLVT, FVRR, AMCR, HCAT, PTON, OPRT, BRP, ONEM, OTIS, VERX, SNOW, DFHT, AMLP, ARKW, ASHR, BLV, BOTZ, CBND, CIBR, IGSB, EES, ESGE, ESGU, EWH, EZA, FAN, FBND, FDL, FILL, FIW, FPE, FTCS, FXH, GDX, GEM, GII, GSIE, GWX, HDV, IAGG, IAI, IAU, IGF, IXN, IYK, JETS, JKF, JNK, KBE, LIT, MDYG, MTUM, NEAR, NYF, PEY, PSK, PSP, PTH, RJA, RWO, SCHM, SCHV, SJNK, SPAB, SPLV, SPMD, SPTS, SRVR, VBR, VCLT, VEU, VGK, VGLT, VOE, VOT, WOOD, XLC, XLP, XME, XSD, Reduced Positions: GBIL, GLD, ITE, QQQ, AMT, USMV, ROP, PLD, TSM, SLV, PG, VCIT, GSLC, QTEC, QUAL, AGG, IWF, RTX, JKE, AMD, ECL, SYK, UPS, BNDX, LQD, VUG, MCD, BOND, LLY, LMT, WM, XEL, AWK, SIX, TSLA, FBT, IJK, IXJ, SPYG, SPYV, XLV, APD, AEP, CAG, JPM, NFLX, TTWO, TGT, BX, ACWV, EWY, HYG, IJH, SHY, SHYG, TLT, VCSH, CB, CI, CLX, CL, STZ, COST, CREE, DRI, DE, D, EPD, EXAS, JEF, PTEN, PGR, SYY, TROW, TMO, UAA, VZ, VRTX, WST, BTZ, KDP, TRGP, PANW, ABBV, ZTS, ICLR, VEEV, AAL, GOOG, W, TDOC, MRUS, TWLO, EOLS, NIO, AAXJ, DBEU, DGRO, DGRW, EWA, EWN, FIXD, FLOT, FTSM, FXI, GLDM, GXC, IBB, IHI, ITB, IUSV, JKG, LMBS, MINT, PCEF, QDF, RSX, RWR, SCHF, SPEM, SPHD, SPSM, SPTL, VHT, XLK, AOS, ABB, AGCO, ACN, ATVI, ALXN, AIG, AMP, ABC, APH, IVZ, AON, ADM, ARCC, AZN, AN, AZO, BCE, BIDU, GOLD, BDX, BRK.B, BHC, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, BRKS, VIAC, CF, CNI, BXMT, CNC, CERN, CRL, CHKP, CTXS, CTSH, CS, CW, DTE, DAR, DEO, DLR, DLTR, DD, DUK, EIX, EA, NPO, ETR, ERIC, EEFT, EXPE, FMC, FDS, FL, GIS, GGB, GILD, HDB, MNST, HAS, EHC, HPQ, HFC, HMC, ILMN, INFY, JBL, JCI, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, LVS, LEN, LAD, MTG, MGM, MNKD, MAR, MXIM, SPGI, MDT, MET, MHK, NBR, NDAQ, NEM, NI, NOK, ES, INSG, NVAX, NVO, NUE, OXY, OMCL, PCAR, PNC, PTC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PHG, PVH, PNW, PXD, NTR, BKNG, PUK, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RRC, O, RELX, REGN, RF, RIO, ROST, SAP, SEIC, SHW, SBNY, SLGN, SIMO, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SCCO, TRV, SWK, STLD, STE, SU, NLOK, SNX, TER, TEVA, THO, TOL, TD, TOT, TSEM, TSCO, THS, TSN, UL, VNO, VMC, WBA, WFC, EVRG, WDC, WBK, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, NEO, RDS.B, USA, NAD, NEA, QRTEA, WNS, FEO, AER, BR, TMUS, TFSL, ACM, BGS, VMW, TDC, ULTA, FTNT, DG, CHTR, QNST, THTX, RCM, BAH, FBHS, CLVS, APTV, CPRI, PSX, FIVE, PNR, BERY, MPLX, CONE, QTS, TWTR, OMF, ATHM, ALLY, CGC, ACB, QRVO, SENS, PLNT, PJT, NVCR, AZRE, IIPR, IR, MFGP, EQH, TRTN, SONO, LTHM, MRNA, DELL, CVET, FOXA, ZM, BYND, CRWD, IAA, CSTL, NET, ARNC, CARR, LMND, FSR, AGZ, AMJ, BIL, BIV, BSCL, CHIQ, IGIB, CMF, CQQQ, DBC, DBEF, DES, EFG, EMLC, ENZL, EPHE, EPOL, EWG, EWT, EWW, EWZ, FNDE, GDXJ, HYD, ICF, IJS, IJT, INDA, ITA, IWD, IWN, IWP, IWR, IWV, IXC, IXUS, IYH, IYZ, MCHI, MGK, PDBC, PXH, RSP, SCHX, SCZ, SLY, SLYG, SPYD, THD, UCO, USO, VDC, VGIT, VLUE, VNQI, VSS, VTIP, VV, XAR, XMLV, XT,

GBIL, GLD, ITE, QQQ, AMT, USMV, ROP, PLD, TSM, SLV, PG, VCIT, GSLC, QTEC, QUAL, AGG, IWF, RTX, JKE, AMD, ECL, SYK, UPS, BNDX, LQD, VUG, MCD, BOND, LLY, LMT, WM, XEL, AWK, SIX, TSLA, FBT, IJK, IXJ, SPYG, SPYV, XLV, APD, AEP, CAG, JPM, NFLX, TTWO, TGT, BX, ACWV, EWY, HYG, IJH, SHY, SHYG, TLT, VCSH, CB, CI, CLX, CL, STZ, COST, CREE, DRI, DE, D, EPD, EXAS, JEF, PTEN, PGR, SYY, TROW, TMO, UAA, VZ, VRTX, WST, BTZ, KDP, TRGP, PANW, ABBV, ZTS, ICLR, VEEV, AAL, GOOG, W, TDOC, MRUS, TWLO, EOLS, NIO, AAXJ, DBEU, DGRO, DGRW, EWA, EWN, FIXD, FLOT, FTSM, FXI, GLDM, GXC, IBB, IHI, ITB, IUSV, JKG, LMBS, MINT, PCEF, QDF, RSX, RWR, SCHF, SPEM, SPHD, SPSM, SPTL, VHT, XLK, AOS, ABB, AGCO, ACN, ATVI, ALXN, AIG, AMP, ABC, APH, IVZ, AON, ADM, ARCC, AZN, AN, AZO, BCE, BIDU, GOLD, BDX, BRK.B, BHC, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, BRKS, VIAC, CF, CNI, BXMT, CNC, CERN, CRL, CHKP, CTXS, CTSH, CS, CW, DTE, DAR, DEO, DLR, DLTR, DD, DUK, EIX, EA, NPO, ETR, ERIC, EEFT, EXPE, FMC, FDS, FL, GIS, GGB, GILD, HDB, MNST, HAS, EHC, HPQ, HFC, HMC, ILMN, INFY, JBL, JCI, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, LVS, LEN, LAD, MTG, MGM, MNKD, MAR, MXIM, SPGI, MDT, MET, MHK, NBR, NDAQ, NEM, NI, NOK, ES, INSG, NVAX, NVO, NUE, OXY, OMCL, PCAR, PNC, PTC, PH, PAYX, PEP, PHG, PVH, PNW, PXD, NTR, BKNG, PUK, PHM, QGEN, DGX, RRC, O, RELX, REGN, RF, RIO, ROST, SAP, SEIC, SHW, SBNY, SLGN, SIMO, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SCCO, TRV, SWK, STLD, STE, SU, NLOK, SNX, TER, TEVA, THO, TOL, TD, TOT, TSEM, TSCO, THS, TSN, UL, VNO, VMC, WBA, WFC, EVRG, WDC, WBK, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, NEO, RDS.B, USA, NAD, NEA, QRTEA, WNS, FEO, AER, BR, TMUS, TFSL, ACM, BGS, VMW, TDC, ULTA, FTNT, DG, CHTR, QNST, THTX, RCM, BAH, FBHS, CLVS, APTV, CPRI, PSX, FIVE, PNR, BERY, MPLX, CONE, QTS, TWTR, OMF, ATHM, ALLY, CGC, ACB, QRVO, SENS, PLNT, PJT, NVCR, AZRE, IIPR, IR, MFGP, EQH, TRTN, SONO, LTHM, MRNA, DELL, CVET, FOXA, ZM, BYND, CRWD, IAA, CSTL, NET, ARNC, CARR, LMND, FSR, AGZ, AMJ, BIL, BIV, BSCL, CHIQ, IGIB, CMF, CQQQ, DBC, DBEF, DES, EFG, EMLC, ENZL, EPHE, EPOL, EWG, EWT, EWW, EWZ, FNDE, GDXJ, HYD, ICF, IJS, IJT, INDA, ITA, IWD, IWN, IWP, IWR, IWV, IXC, IXUS, IYH, IYZ, MCHI, MGK, PDBC, PXH, RSP, SCHX, SCZ, SLY, SLYG, SPYD, THD, UCO, USO, VDC, VGIT, VLUE, VNQI, VSS, VTIP, VV, XAR, XMLV, XT, Sold Out: HYEM, IYM, EHI, RCII, CHL, MBI, TSI, FAM, VIA, NBB, EXPI, 50AA, WORK, VONG, SRPT, ARE, ACH, ACC, ACGL, BBD, BBY, BDN, CAE, CMS, CEO, CVBF, CPB, CRI, XEC, CLH, CCEP, COLM, NNN, CIG, INGR, CUZ, XRAY, DVA, DOV, EGP, OVV, FLIR, PACW, FMS, HAIN, HIG, HST, MTCH, BCOR, ITRI, LKQ, SR, LB, MKL, MTD, MAA, MYE, EGOV, NICE, NBIX, PKG, PKI, PHI, PNFP, STL, RPM, RJF, RBC, BB, STM, SAFM, SLP, SRCL, STC, CUBE, VLY, WSO, TEI, JHI, NUV, MYD, MQY, MIN, HIMX, LDOS, MVO, ATV, FLY, TWO, BEP, TSPA, 0AJ, SGT, RGA, OPI, IVR, BEEM, KAR, COR, FRC, R2RC, MTSI, HASI, GWPH, COTY, ESNT, CHGG, OUT, PE, W02A, NEP, EVFM, SHAK, RMR, AZD, MBRX, VVV, AQB, INVH, APPN, BAND, DNLI, ILPT, PDD, LEVI, CHNG, NVST, DNK, WMG, RPRX, GDRX, ERUS, GSG, HDGE, IGLB, IGM, IWY, PSCT, SIL, SLVP, USIG, XRT,

For the details of Global Retirement Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+retirement+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 519,936 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 80,776 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 164,718 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 431,967 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.45% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 204,570 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $89.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 431,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 544.07%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 59,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 181.76%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 892.15%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 294.51%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The sale prices were between $23.3 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.57.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Global High Inc Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.24.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust/aberdeen Global Oppo Income. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.31.