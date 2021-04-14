Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys Chevron Corp, Phillips 66, Broadcom Inc, Sells ConocoPhillips, Total SE, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Phillips 66, Broadcom Inc, AbbVie Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, sells ConocoPhillips, Total SE, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 370 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVGO, MKSI, SPYV, IXUS, ABNB, QS, TRP, SOXX, PLTR, VUG, XLE, XLI, DVN, DOCU, SNOW, FSR, XLY, IXN, MGK, MOAT, PSJ, QTEC, TECL, TQQQ, NLY, GM, ERIC, VERU, LHX, MGA, MU, STM, SA, SNPS, TREX, PTGX, LIVX, HZNP, APTV, TRVN, CBAY, ALDX, JD, QRVO, LILA,

AVGO, MKSI, SPYV, IXUS, ABNB, QS, TRP, SOXX, PLTR, VUG, XLE, XLI, DVN, DOCU, SNOW, FSR, XLY, IXN, MGK, MOAT, PSJ, QTEC, TECL, TQQQ, NLY, GM, ERIC, VERU, LHX, MGA, MU, STM, SA, SNPS, TREX, PTGX, LIVX, HZNP, APTV, TRVN, CBAY, ALDX, JD, QRVO, LILA, Added Positions: CVX, PSX, ABBV, MUB, INTC, MRK, BAX, V, WMT, ARKK, FB, PEP, ORCL, MDLZ, KMB, D, CVS, OTIS, FTV, PTON, UNH, QQQ, TJX, PG, XLF, AMD, IWF, ARKW, XLK, PYPL, ESGC, MPC, TSLA, BX, TD, OKE, TGTX,

CVX, PSX, ABBV, MUB, INTC, MRK, BAX, V, WMT, ARKK, FB, PEP, ORCL, MDLZ, KMB, D, CVS, OTIS, FTV, PTON, UNH, QQQ, TJX, PG, XLF, AMD, IWF, ARKW, XLK, PYPL, ESGC, MPC, TSLA, BX, TD, OKE, TGTX, Reduced Positions: TOTL, PULS, COP, AMAT, WBS, DIS, GS, JPM, KEY, PGX, FLRN, WY, AAPL, BAC, SPY, PCH, WRK, TGT, CMCSA, GOOG, CAT, SWK, QCOM, XSD, IP, FENC, DD, DE, GLW, BA, ET, T, VYM, VTI, AXP, SPTL, BP, CCL, CARR, PINS, ROKU, CNP, HPQ, CSCO, C, CL, SLB, EPD, GE, NWN, VTRS, GOOGL, HIG,

TOTL, PULS, COP, AMAT, WBS, DIS, GS, JPM, KEY, PGX, FLRN, WY, AAPL, BAC, SPY, PCH, WRK, TGT, CMCSA, GOOG, CAT, SWK, QCOM, XSD, IP, FENC, DD, DE, GLW, BA, ET, T, VYM, VTI, AXP, SPTL, BP, CCL, CARR, PINS, ROKU, CNP, HPQ, CSCO, C, CL, SLB, EPD, GE, NWN, VTRS, GOOGL, HIG, Sold Out: TOT, APA, BHLB, TCP, TIF, VOD, WPX, CPB, NRG, FOXA, XBI,

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 274,611 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,718 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% CSX Corp (CSX) - 98,347 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 61,376 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,315 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $477.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $185.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $40.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 76.48%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09.