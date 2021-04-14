Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells FIRST TRUST PORTFO, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells FIRST TRUST PORTFO, AbbVie Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IQV, FE, NBTB, GPC, TXN, V, TSM, UBER,

IQV, FE, NBTB, GPC, TXN, V, TSM, UBER, Added Positions: DGRO, IJH, IJR, VB, VO, GLD, JPST, ENB, VEA, MA, LMT, CMCSA, PFE, PG, UPS, LAMR, VZ, KO, AAPL, WFC, AMGN, DUK, D, QCOM, BRK.B, VNQ, BKNG, OKE, GOOG, MCD, CSCO, AMZN, VTR, LYG, TFC,

DGRO, IJH, IJR, VB, VO, GLD, JPST, ENB, VEA, MA, LMT, CMCSA, PFE, PG, UPS, LAMR, VZ, KO, AAPL, WFC, AMGN, DUK, D, QCOM, BRK.B, VNQ, BKNG, OKE, GOOG, MCD, CSCO, AMZN, VTR, LYG, TFC, Reduced Positions: FNX, ABBV, IXUS, FVD, DIS, INTC, CVS, GS, GOOGL, LOW, MRK, TDG, GDV, SLB, BMY, T, QQQ, CBU, PEP, MS, PAGP, BAC, SDY, FTCS, JNJ, GE, XOM, TSLA, HD, CMP, MO, FNCB,

FNX, ABBV, IXUS, FVD, DIS, INTC, CVS, GS, GOOGL, LOW, MRK, TDG, GDV, SLB, BMY, T, QQQ, CBU, PEP, MS, PAGP, BAC, SDY, FTCS, JNJ, GE, XOM, TSLA, HD, CMP, MO, FNCB, Sold Out: VOO, ITOT, FYX, IVV, CAT, SWAV, DIAX,

For the details of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alliance+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 185,026 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.61% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 19,639 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.94% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 90,810 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 13,526 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 36,230 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.41%

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $208.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $39.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $117.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 185,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 19,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 109.40%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 7,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.08%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16.