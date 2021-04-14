Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Schwab Emerging Markets Equit

Investment company Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, sells Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/praetorian+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 489,737 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 220,167 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 374,290 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 378,938 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 81,786 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 852.65%. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 32,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.18%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 14,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $179.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55.