Community Trust & Investment Co Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Zynga Inc, Sells MasTec Inc, AT&T Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Community Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Zynga Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells MasTec Inc, AT&T Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, HCA Healthcare Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q1, Community Trust & Investment Co owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LITE, ACC, VLO, QCOM, PM, OHI, NRG, MET, MRK, GD, EMN, CMCSA, BX, ADM, APH, LPX, FGBI, CAT, USB, GOOGL,

LITE, ACC, VLO, QCOM, PM, OHI, NRG, MET, MRK, GD, EMN, CMCSA, BX, ADM, APH, LPX, FGBI, CAT, USB, GOOGL, Added Positions: AMZN, ZNGA, NEE, PYPL, FB, PG, NKE, TMO, WMT, AAPL, HON, LIN, FIS, GSIE, JNJ, VZ, PFE, UNP, TGT, XLRE, VNQ, MS, PNC, ABBV, MCD, KO, AMGN, IGM, IQV, AEP, ALSN, XLC, HD, FDN,

AMZN, ZNGA, NEE, PYPL, FB, PG, NKE, TMO, WMT, AAPL, HON, LIN, FIS, GSIE, JNJ, VZ, PFE, UNP, TGT, XLRE, VNQ, MS, PNC, ABBV, MCD, KO, AMGN, IGM, IQV, AEP, ALSN, XLC, HD, FDN, Reduced Positions: MTZ, T, PXD, GOOG, HCA, UNH, C, CSCO, DIS, TJX, BAC, AVGO, LEVI, JPM, V, XLU, USMV, DD, NSC, IWV, BP, UPS, BF.A,

MTZ, T, PXD, GOOG, HCA, UNH, C, CSCO, DIS, TJX, BAC, AVGO, LEVI, JPM, V, XLU, USMV, DD, NSC, IWV, BP, UPS, BF.A, Sold Out: SO, EFA, GVI,

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) - 1,803,140 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 220,328 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 423,852 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,951 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,541 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.56%

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 101,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $36.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3333.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 103.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 916,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 831.03%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 64,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 65,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 127.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Community Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94.