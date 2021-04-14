Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys Boeing Co, Halliburton Co, Westlake Chemical Corp, Sells Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc

Norwell, MA, based Investment company Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Halliburton Co, Westlake Chemical Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, CSX Corp, sells Visa Inc, Adobe Inc, S&P Global Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. owns 262 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BA, HAL, WLK, DD, CSX, UBS, BAP, SLG, SLB, WFC, UNM, PSA, GT, XRX, FTI, FOXA, EIRL, INTU, NOV, SBUX, EDEN, AB, ORI, FUL, VOYA, XLB, PIN, ING, NLSN, VNQ, ALK, CF, GOOS, REG, VNO, MRO, OXY, LNG, MPC, FANG, CLR, XEC, BKR, APA, NRG, PXD,

FLS, USB, HBI, XLI, XLF, XOM, VCSH, SCHO, CVX, EIS, WMT, GWW, BLK, GPS, GPN, NVDA, GLOB, DVA, SCHM, MDY, IWM, EWY, EWN, ENZL, HUM, TEAM, STM, PAYC, ICLR, NOW, CHTR, ISRG, MA, NTES, ODFL, TROW, STE, SHW, Reduced Positions: V, ADBE, FB, SNPS, ZBRA, PYPL, MSFT, TMO, ACN, GRMN, SPY, SCHX, TGT, TREX, LULU, GOOG, XLE, ABT, AMZN, ADSK, CGNX, MCK, MCO, UNH, TMUS, CHE, EA, NEE, MTD, PG, XLC, XLK, COST, NKE, ROK, ZTS, BKI, VRSK, EFA, ICE, QCOM, UNP, ARE, AAPL, EEM, QQQ, ALB, ALGN, BBY, DECK, LAD, SIVB, SWKS, TER, URI, WST, XEL, MSCI, CDNA, DG, GNRC, HZNP, ETSY, XLV, AOS, ABMD, ATVI, A, ALXN, IVZ, ANSS, AJG, TFC, BIDU, BWA, BF.B, CDNS, TPR, CTSH, CMA, CAG, DHR, DVN, DISCA, DRE, EMN, FMC, FAST, KLAC, KSU, LRCX, LB, LOW, MAS, MXIM, NICE, RMD, ROL, ROP, SMG, SEE, SHYF, CMG, MOS, NCLH, NWS, KEYS, UA, AA, XLY,

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 24,010 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51% Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 43,379 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 34,382 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48% Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 69,239 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 37,338 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $252.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 27,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 299,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $95.16, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $93.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 67,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 70,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 55,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 333,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Flowserve Corp by 410.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 3381.94%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 149.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35.

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.