Canton Hathaway, LLC Buys Vale SA, Focus Financial Partners Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells The Simply Good Foods Co, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Investment company Canton Hathaway, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, Focus Financial Partners Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla Inc, sells The Simply Good Foods Co, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canton Hathaway, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Canton Hathaway, LLC owns 316 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VALE, FOCS, MRMD, EXPE, XOP, NEP, LR8B, MRNA, ADP, BOH, CAR, SQM, SBSW, GBTC, XHB, AEP, BKH, CVX, DD, FE, IP, NGG, NVAX, SO, WRE, PM, KKR, ARES, BACPA.PFD, DOW, AOS, NSP, Y, HES, ADI, AVY, BSX, CASY, CLF, CLX, CYH, XRAY, DCI, ENB, ETR, EXPD, FLR, IT, HAE, HAS, HELE, HSY, HXL, HST, HUBB, HUN, KOPN, LXP, MTB, MKL, NLS, BLU, NI, NUVA, DORM, SON, SUI, GL, VLO, WAT, WSO, WMB, WWD, XEL, ZBH, POR, BR, ULTA, FRHLF, SSNC, FAF, CBOE, HPP, BWXT, BAH, FRC, GEVO, TLOFF, UI, EPAM, BURL, CDK, LBRDK, EVFM, APHA, SEDG, TDOC, OLLI, ZYNE, SQ, FCPT, LSXMK, EVBG, OBSV, ZKIN, CTVA, IAA, PLTR, CCIV, HOL, AGQ, FVD, SILJ, SJNK, TIP, XLE,

KHC, JNJ, BRK.B, TSLA, BMY, CCI, XLF, XLK, XLI, XLV, XLP, XLY, SLV, XLU, XLB, GLD, GOOGL, MDT, V, XME, IBB, SCHW, SPOT, PAGS, PEP, NEE, PYPL, SBUX, FB, SPLK, BAB, IJR, STNE, ABBV, AMGN, MRK, XOM, EPD, ETN, INTC, LMT, KO, CSCO, PAYX, PFE, QCOM, BX, TMO, UPS, WY, BA, XSW, MO, D, DUK, USIG, F, MBB, JBLU, GOVT, GDX, MMP, NVDA, AFIN, TGT, Reduced Positions: BRK.A, SMPL, Z, IVV, PSTH, BABA, AKAM, VB, ILMN, CRWD, IXUS, ALB, HASI, LAC, CELH, DVY, AMD, BRKL, RUN, FAST, BHVN, VIG, PLD, HD, BYDDF, NFLX, PG, VZ, GLDD, 5GE1, VTRS, C, LQD, WMT,

For the details of Canton Hathaway, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canton+hathaway%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 295 shares, 36.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,589 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 118,805 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 100,114 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 107,099 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in MariMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.51 and $0.95, with an estimated average price of $0.77. The stock is now traded at around $0.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 427,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $159.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 297.78%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $732.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2241.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 236.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.