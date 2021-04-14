>
Articles 

Canton Hathaway, LLC Buys Vale SA, Focus Financial Partners Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells The Simply Good Foods Co, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: KHC -1.59% JNJ +0.28% TSLA -3.95% BMY +0.36% GOOGL -0.56% XME +3.29% VALE +3.96% FOCS -0.3% MRMD +0% EXPE +0.46% XOP +4.22%

Investment company Canton Hathaway, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vale SA, Focus Financial Partners Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Johnson & Johnson, Tesla Inc, sells The Simply Good Foods Co, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canton Hathaway, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Canton Hathaway, LLC owns 316 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canton Hathaway, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canton+hathaway%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canton Hathaway, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 295 shares, 36.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,589 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 118,805 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 100,114 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 107,099 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MariMed Inc (MRMD)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in MariMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.51 and $0.95, with an estimated average price of $0.77. The stock is now traded at around $0.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 427,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $172.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $159.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 297.78%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $732.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2241.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 236.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sold Out: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canton Hathaway, LLC. Also check out:

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

