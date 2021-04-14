Verde Capital Management Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Netflix Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc

Investment company Verde Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Netflix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Verde Capital Management owns 36 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEA, PTON, F,

VEA, PTON, F, Added Positions: HEFA, NFLX, USMV, MOAT, QQQ, XMLV, XMMO, BYND, MINT, COST, AMT, CRM, IJR, AMZN, PLD, EQIX, ZG, BNDX, SCHP, VMBS, GOOG, LQD,

HEFA, NFLX, USMV, MOAT, QQQ, XMLV, XMMO, BYND, MINT, COST, AMT, CRM, IJR, AMZN, PLD, EQIX, ZG, BNDX, SCHP, VMBS, GOOG, LQD, Reduced Positions: EFAV, TSLA, SPIP, RNG, GOOGL, MUB,

EFAV, TSLA, SPIP, RNG, GOOGL, MUB, Sold Out: BA, FB, IAU, AAPL, GLDM,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 256,611 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 308,489 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 237,566 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) - 380,215 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 240,159 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.34%

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 347,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 158,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 935.47%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $540.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 65.91%. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.