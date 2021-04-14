Wiser Wealth Management, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Wiser Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SUB, DAL,
- Added Positions: BSV, IVV, BNDX, VMBS, BIV, QUAL, VEA, VTI, VWO, SPAB, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: BLV, IJR, MUB, SPTM, SHY, SHV, MBB, VV, AAPL,
For the details of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wiser+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,210 shares, 24.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 217,115 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.78%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 282,820 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 83,010 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 171,302 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.37%
Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 217,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 71,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.
