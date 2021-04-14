>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: BSV -0.01% BIV -0.08% VTI -0.22% SUB +0.03% DAL -0.19%

Investment company Wiser Wealth Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wiser Wealth Management, Inc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wiser+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 83,210 shares, 24.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 217,115 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.78%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 282,820 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 83,010 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 171,302 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.37%
New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 217,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 71,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Wiser Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wiser Wealth Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wiser Wealth Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wiser Wealth Management, Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)