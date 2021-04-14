Bay Rivers Group Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

Investment company Bay Rivers Group (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Shopify Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Big Lots Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Rivers Group. As of 2021Q1, Bay Rivers Group owns 67 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMD, ARKK, SHOP, RTX, BAC,

AMD, ARKK, SHOP, RTX, BAC, Added Positions: COST, NFLX, HD, DIA, AAPL, MSFT, USMV, XLV, SPY, AMZN, VIG, D, QQQ, GOOGL, ADBE, MDY, IHI, IBB, NOW, DG, XLY, VEEV, AVGO, AMGN, BABA, MA, CRM, O, LULU, DPZ, TSLA, V, ZTS, PG, PEP, NVDA, JNJ, NEE,

COST, NFLX, HD, DIA, AAPL, MSFT, USMV, XLV, SPY, AMZN, VIG, D, QQQ, GOOGL, ADBE, MDY, IHI, IBB, NOW, DG, XLY, VEEV, AVGO, AMGN, BABA, MA, CRM, O, LULU, DPZ, TSLA, V, ZTS, PG, PEP, NVDA, JNJ, NEE, Reduced Positions: VUG, UNH, BIG, LRCX, IBM, SPGI, VTI, BAH,

VUG, UNH, BIG, LRCX, IBM, SPGI, VTI, BAH, Sold Out: ABR, LDOS, QDEL, MRK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,358 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 109,505 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,507 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 30,544 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,146 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1179.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Rivers Group initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 95.66%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Rivers Group added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 260.14%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $540.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Bay Rivers Group sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.