Sanders Morris Harris Inc. Buys Zscaler Inc, Airbnb Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Blackstone Group Inc, Capital Southwest Corp

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sanders Morris Harris Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Zscaler Inc, Airbnb Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Blackstone Group Inc, Capital Southwest Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. owns 156 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZS, ABNB, MAXR, XPOA, MOTV, CPSR, DELL,

ZS, ABNB, MAXR, XPOA, MOTV, CPSR, DELL, Added Positions: DOCU, CUE, AVLR, PYPL, V, AMZN,

DOCU, CUE, AVLR, PYPL, V, AMZN, Reduced Positions: BX, AAPL, CSCO, T, CRM, APTO, AMD, MO, ADBE, PM, JPM, BMY, NOW, LLY, MSFT, VZ, PFE, JNJ, PG, ET, KMI, MA, FB, NVDA, ABBV, DIS, MDLZ, IVV, TXN, CTAS, DOX, LMT, SQ, NAD, NEA, NRK, ABT, GOOG, RTX, TTWO, BAX, BA, MRK, INTU, ADP, TWLO, BHC, CVS, CMCSA, EW, GE, BFZ, MDT, L, WBA, SBUX, UNH, UNP, USB, MSI, CYTK, HCA, NKE, PEP, GBT,

BX, AAPL, CSCO, T, CRM, APTO, AMD, MO, ADBE, PM, JPM, BMY, NOW, LLY, MSFT, VZ, PFE, JNJ, PG, ET, KMI, MA, FB, NVDA, ABBV, DIS, MDLZ, IVV, TXN, CTAS, DOX, LMT, SQ, NAD, NEA, NRK, ABT, GOOG, RTX, TTWO, BAX, BA, MRK, INTU, ADP, TWLO, BHC, CVS, CMCSA, EW, GE, BFZ, MDT, L, WBA, SBUX, UNH, UNP, USB, MSI, CYTK, HCA, NKE, PEP, GBT, Sold Out: QQQ, CSWC, EPD, ELAN, MAIN, TXMD, IGT, XOM, BABA, GOOGL, ESGC, SNOW, DT, BQ, F, SPKE, IBM, TELA, HD, ARKK, CHL, GSK, SHV, BIDU, CEMI, KO, WM, CVX, BGNE, ESTE, SEB, LIN, AZN, PPT, CRTO, GOLD, BLK, NTES, WMT, BHK, GLP, APD, SPCE, MINT, EZPW, MCD, NSC, OKE, NET, VUG, EFX, MPW, TYL, INSI, PGEN, SPY, VGT, MRO, SCI, MUJ, CXO, AN, AVT, BAC, NEE, KYN, BLUE, LADR, JMIA, XLY, LUMN, ETN, SWN, TRGP, XLC, CAT, CCI, CMI, DUK, FLEX, SGMA, NMFC, SCM, LYFT, SILK, MMM, BRK.B, DEO, GEL, WASH, AR, LMRK, PUMP, BOND, XOP, ATAX, NYCB, TGP, NAN, BYM, CTT, CADE, THBR, IPV, TLRY, JWS, ZMX1, HNRG, GTE, WTRH, CIDM, RAVE, VTNR, SHIP, CDEV, USWS, ATIF, BHAT,

For the details of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+morris+harris+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 44,950 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,302 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31% Visa Inc (V) - 31,825 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 31,700 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.85% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 23,924 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.12%

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $192.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 22,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 18,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 81,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in DPCM Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 85.85%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $225.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 81.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 351,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 27,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 23,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Capital Southwest Corp. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $20.42.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $31.35 and $39.56, with an estimated average price of $35.1.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in TherapeuticsMD Inc. The sale prices were between $1.24 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $1.57.