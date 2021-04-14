Gateway Investment Advisers Llc Buys Tesla Inc, Wells Fargo, General Electric Co, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, AT&T Inc, Emerson Electric Co

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Gateway Investment Advisers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Wells Fargo, General Electric Co, General Motors Co, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells Philip Morris International Inc, AT&T Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Mastercard Inc, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc. As of 2021Q1, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 533 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,566,577 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,198,760 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 124,557 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 111,473 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Facebook Inc (FB) - 720,239 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 521,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 154,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 461.56%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $732.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 211,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 2687.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,045,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 3725.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,719,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 4482.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 353,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 797.57%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $199.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 61,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 2618.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 144,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77.