Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Facebook Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, AT&T Inc, Merck Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: VTI -0.22% XOM +2.89% FB -2.24% CVX +1.99% PTLC -0.41% T +0.34% MRK -0.04%

Investment company Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Facebook Inc, Chevron Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, AT&T Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrett+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 307,307 shares, 20.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,886 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 122,385 shares, 18.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,846 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  5. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 55,912 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrett Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying

