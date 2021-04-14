Country Club Trust Company, n.a. Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Corning Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Country Club Trust Company, n.a. (Current Portfolio) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Corning Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Club Trust Company, n.a.. As of 2021Q1, Country Club Trust Company, n.a. owns 246 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PNC, GLW, EEFT, TSLA, RPV, SLQT, IYJ, ALL, CAH, ECL, JBHT, LOW, MGPI, LIN, ACWX, VIS,
- Added Positions: VTI, MDY, AAPL, IWD, T, BMY, COST, IVV, PFF, VXUS, KSU, EFA, AMZN, BRK.B, CAT, TIP, MRK, CRM, RTX, IEFA, BK, CERN, PFE, PYPL, CSCO, NEE, GPC, JPM, WFC, GOOG, EEM, IWN, VGSH, ACN, ADBE, BLK, CVX, FHN, GOOGL, HAS, LMT, NFLX, TMO, VZ, PSX, IJR, IWR, RSP, SHM, VEU, VYM, ABT, BAC, CMCSA, XOM, HD, HON, J, NSC, NVS, OMC, PEP, QCOM, RDS.A, SON, SBUX, TXN, UNH, WM, IEMG, IWB, IWP, IYW, QYLD, VO, VTEB, XLK, ALXN, CI, CL, DE, GILD, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, MCD, NKE, ORCL, SO, SYK, USB, MA, V, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, CTVA, ACWI, GLD, IAU, MUB, RYT, XLB, XLI, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: EFG, SHY, KLAC, IWO, PID, VCSH, MSFT, FB, MDU, HEDJ, KRE, AGG, IWM, IYE, SPIB, SPY, CARR, TGT, VIGI, VYMI, VOD, IGIB, RY, RF, IJK, QQQ, NCR, FAST, XLF, LQD, CBSH, XLY, XLE, IVE, DVY, BSV, BIV, OTIS, AMCR, PM, GE, LLY, COP,
- Sold Out: VIA, CGIX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Country Club Trust Company, n.a.
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 370,340 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.64%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 405,891 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 139,488 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,907 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 412,331 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $179.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 41,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 142,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $148.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $732.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 89.64%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 108,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 238.31%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $260.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 160.45%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $228.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Cancer Genetics Inc (CGIX)
Country Club Trust Company, n.a. sold out a holding in Cancer Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.89 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $5.1.
