Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Divide

Investment company Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGGY, MINT, SCHR, INTC,

AGGY, MINT, SCHR, INTC, Added Positions: SCHX, SCHM, ISTB, USMV, FNDF, EFAV, SCHA, SCHG, MDYG, IVV, SCZ, IUSV, IJR, IWR, IUSG, SCHB, AMZN, MSFT, TFI, IEFA, BRK.B, AAPL, ABEV,

SCHX, SCHM, ISTB, USMV, FNDF, EFAV, SCHA, SCHG, MDYG, IVV, SCZ, IUSV, IJR, IWR, IUSG, SCHB, AMZN, MSFT, TFI, IEFA, BRK.B, AAPL, ABEV, Reduced Positions: SCHD, VIGI, FBND, BSCM, PULS, GSY, SCHV, IJK, MOAT, ANGL, NEAR, SRLN, SCHF, SCHE, MUB, BSCL, SCHW, PFE,

SCHD, VIGI, FBND, BSCM, PULS, GSY, SCHV, IJK, MOAT, ANGL, NEAR, SRLN, SCHF, SCHE, MUB, BSCL, SCHW, PFE, Sold Out: QUAL, VUG, IQLT, BSV, BNDX, BIV, VB, BLV, DIS, NKE, GOOG, GE,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 140,666 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 219,069 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 334,237 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 124,202 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 145,998 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 67,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 124,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 216.73%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 48.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 37.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 48,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.