Centric Wealth Management Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ford Motor Co, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Telos Corp, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF

Investment company Centric Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ford Motor Co, Tesla Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Telos Corp, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centric Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Centric Wealth Management owns 201 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DBX, GS, VWO, VEA, PBR, AAP, HSIC, VRT, PYPL, LNFA, BW, ZM, CBOE, IVOL, MS, QSR, APH, 9DA,

DBX, GS, VWO, VEA, PBR, AAP, HSIC, VRT, PYPL, LNFA, BW, ZM, CBOE, IVOL, MS, QSR, APH, 9DA, Added Positions: PLTR, BMY, F, TSLA, PFE, XLF, AAPL, QQQ, ET, MCK, FB, WFC, AMZN, FLOT, CRM, GE, WBA, T, CEW, IBM, CRI, MRK, BKLN, TEVA, GRMN, MXIM, INTC, CWB, PFF, SCHD, OMC, HON, MO, WMT, UNP, BBY, SBUX, BA, AGRX, TLT, VYM, ADP, CVS, KO, AB, BABA, LMT, DIS, NKE,

PLTR, BMY, F, TSLA, PFE, XLF, AAPL, QQQ, ET, MCK, FB, WFC, AMZN, FLOT, CRM, GE, WBA, T, CEW, IBM, CRI, MRK, BKLN, TEVA, GRMN, MXIM, INTC, CWB, PFF, SCHD, OMC, HON, MO, WMT, UNP, BBY, SBUX, BA, AGRX, TLT, VYM, ADP, CVS, KO, AB, BABA, LMT, DIS, NKE, Reduced Positions: VIAC, TLS, BHC, ATRS, SPHB, BRK.B, CSWC, IYE, CMCSA, IWM, BCO, XLK, SHYF, XLI, IWF, XLY, MTUM, SKLZ, QRTEA, TWTR, MOH, LLY, CLF, HTGC, USCR, SUM, HD, USMV, UNH, VZ, ABT, MMM, XOM, TROW, STRL, CGC, ORCL, ROK, CSCO, EXC, TIP, MCD, MUB, IQLT, EOI, CVET, ABBV,

VIAC, TLS, BHC, ATRS, SPHB, BRK.B, CSWC, IYE, CMCSA, IWM, BCO, XLK, SHYF, XLI, IWF, XLY, MTUM, SKLZ, QRTEA, TWTR, MOH, LLY, CLF, HTGC, USCR, SUM, HD, USMV, UNH, VZ, ABT, MMM, XOM, TROW, STRL, CGC, ORCL, ROK, CSCO, EXC, TIP, MCD, MUB, IQLT, EOI, CVET, ABBV, Sold Out: KBA, CHIQ, AAL, OXY, DISCK, NATR, COST, DOCU, HDGE, AMC, SH,

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 405,980 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) - 3,337,449 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,056 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% General Electric Co (GE) - 593,068 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Coty Inc (COTY) - 790,796 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $335.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $187.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 798.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 225,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 691.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 48,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 468.91%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 181,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 54.93%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $732.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 98.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 78,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 147.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33.