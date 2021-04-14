>
Centric Wealth Management Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ford Motor Co, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Telos Corp, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: PLTR -6.77% BMY +0.36% F +0.33% TSLA -3.95% PFE +0.03% XLF +0.6% DBX +0.57% GS +2.34% PBR +2.66% VWO +0.54% AAP +0.19% VEA +0.1% KBA +0.69%

Investment company Centric Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ford Motor Co, Tesla Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Telos Corp, KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centric Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Centric Wealth Management owns 201 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centric Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centric+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Centric Wealth Management
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 405,980 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  2. Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) - 3,337,449 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,056 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
  4. General Electric Co (GE) - 593,068 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  5. Coty Inc (COTY) - 790,796 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $335.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $8.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $187.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Centric Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 798.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 225,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 691.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 48,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 468.91%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 181,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 54.93%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $732.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 98.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 78,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Centric Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 147.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)

Centric Wealth Management sold out a holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)