Sound Income Strategies, LLC Buys Capital Southwest Corp, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie, Viatris Inc

Investment company Sound Income Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Capital Southwest Corp, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie, Viatris Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Income Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sound Income Strategies, LLC owns 900 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,092,916 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM) - 1,752,573 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 2,081,538 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 1,726,893 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,144,275 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 110,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $201.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 72,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC initiated holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Capital Southwest Corp by 21401.77%. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 388,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 13705.36%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 350,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 350.85%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 57,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 338.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 193,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 379.80%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 210,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 408.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 105,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $11 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in American Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $8.7.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $12.69.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.49 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sound Income Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $27.98.