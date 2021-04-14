Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese Sold $4.7 million of Shares

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Cortese (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of PTON on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $117.88 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $34.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.800000 with a P/E ratio of 178.49 and P/S ratio of 12.69.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of PTON stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $117.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of PTON stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $117.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of PTON stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $110.1. The price of the stock has increased by 6.99% since.

Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 98,294 shares of PTON stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $110.17. The price of the stock has increased by 6.93% since.

Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of PTON stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $105.82. The price of the stock has increased by 11.32% since.

