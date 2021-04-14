Dermtech Inc (DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO of Dermtech Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Dobak (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of DMTK on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $46.34 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp is a blank check company. Dermtech Inc has a market cap of $1.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.110000 with and P/S ratio of 125.69.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DMTK stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $46.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DMTK stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $46.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DMTK, click here