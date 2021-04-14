Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis Sold $2.4 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Amerisourcebergen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven H Collis (insider trades) sold 20,914 shares of ABC on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $116.96 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a pharmaceutical services company. It provides drug distribution and related healthcare services and solutions to pharmacy, physician, and manufacturer customers based in the United States and Canada. Amerisourcebergen Corp has a market cap of $24.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.000000 with and P/S ratio of 0.12. The dividend yield of Amerisourcebergen Corp stocks is 1.46%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis sold 20,914 shares of ABC stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $116.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis sold 33,697 shares of ABC stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112.71. The price of the stock has increased by 4.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of ABC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $115.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ABC, click here