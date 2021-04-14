>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis Sold $2.4 million of Shares

April 14, 2021 | About: ABC +0.75%

Chairman, President & CEO of Amerisourcebergen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven H Collis (insider trades) sold 20,914 shares of ABC on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $116.96 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a pharmaceutical services company. It provides drug distribution and related healthcare services and solutions to pharmacy, physician, and manufacturer customers based in the United States and Canada. Amerisourcebergen Corp has a market cap of $24.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.000000 with and P/S ratio of 0.12. The dividend yield of Amerisourcebergen Corp stocks is 1.46%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis sold 20,914 shares of ABC stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $116.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.
  • Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis sold 33,697 shares of ABC stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $112.71. The price of the stock has increased by 4.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of ABC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $115.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ABC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)