Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sold $571,100 of Shares

COO of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Craig Miller (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of KRTX on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $114.22 a share. The total sale was $571,100.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $3.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.440000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of KRTX stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $114.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KRTX, click here