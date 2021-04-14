>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tjx Inc (TJX) SEVP, Group President Richard Sherr Sold $2.8 million of Shares

April 14, 2021 | About: TJX +0.22%

SEVP, Group President of Tjx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Sherr (insider trades) sold 40,253 shares of TJX on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $68.84 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

TJX Companies Inc is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and other countries. Its stores offer family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, among others. Tjx Companies Inc has a market cap of $82.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.610000 with a P/E ratio of 1143.49 and P/S ratio of 2.63. The dividend yield of Tjx Companies Inc stocks is 0.38%. Tjx Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP, Group President Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of TJX stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $68.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.33% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TJX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)