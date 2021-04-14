Tjx Inc (TJX) SEVP, Group President Richard Sherr Sold $2.8 million of Shares

SEVP, Group President of Tjx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Sherr (insider trades) sold 40,253 shares of TJX on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $68.84 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

TJX Companies Inc is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and other countries. Its stores offer family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, among others. Tjx Companies Inc has a market cap of $82.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.610000 with a P/E ratio of 1143.49 and P/S ratio of 2.63. The dividend yield of Tjx Companies Inc stocks is 0.38%. Tjx Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

