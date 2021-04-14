Pennymac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Chairman & CEO David Spector Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Pennymac Financial Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Spector (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of PFSI on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $58.57 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc provides mortgage loans to customers in the United States. The company's services span its main function of loan production and loan servicing which includes the recovery of loans and other related charges. Pennymac Financial Services Inc has a market cap of $4.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.190000 with a P/E ratio of 2.80 and P/S ratio of 1.18. The dividend yield of Pennymac Financial Services Inc stocks is 1.04%. Pennymac Financial Services Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Pennymac Financial Services Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Chairman & CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PFSI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $65.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.4% since.

Director Farhad Nanji bought 94,106 shares of PFSI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $64.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.09% since.

Director Partners, Lp Mfn bought 94,106 shares of PFSI stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $64.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.09% since.

Director Farhad Nanji bought 198,040 shares of PFSI stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $63.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.41% since.

Director Partners, Lp Mfn bought 198,040 shares of PFSI stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $63.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.41% since.

Director Partners, Lp Mfn bought 344,322 shares of PFSI stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $62.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.

