Heron Financial Group, Llc Buys Invesco Preferred ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Ormat Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Science Applications International Corp

Investment company Heron Financial Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Preferred ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Amazon.com Inc, Voya Financial Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Ormat Technologies Inc, Starbucks Corp, Science Applications International Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heron Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Heron Financial Group, Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOYA, ACN, LHX, NTAP, AVGO, NXPI, IWV, DHR, DNP, DB,

VOYA, ACN, LHX, NTAP, AVGO, NXPI, IWV, DHR, DNP, DB, Added Positions: PGX, VUG, VOO, VYM, EFAV, IJJ, IWN, IWR, VB, IWP, IWO, JPEM, AMZN, NEE, VZ, COST, MSFT, MS, TMUS, MRK, ADI, LYB, GOOGL, JNJ, DTE, PG, CMC, HD, DIS, SEE, MA, PEP, SJM, ADM, ABT, BMY, CVX, AMGN, DUK, IVV, IUSG, ECL, HDV, POOL, DGX, FAST, IEMG, LLY, TGT,

T, BIV, SON, ETR, PIE, IEI, RUN, WMB, ADBE, KO, XOM, FICO, ORAN, PGR, QCOM, ETN, VLO, WFC, PSX, CACI, ADSK, GPC, CAH, ARW, Sold Out: ORA, SBUX, SAIC,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 29,999 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,486 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.89% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 100,342 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.75% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 70,882 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 94,379 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $477.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $284.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $208.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 365,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 63.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3333.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Heron Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.

Heron Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.45%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Heron Financial Group, Llc still held 19,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.