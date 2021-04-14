Planning Alternatives Ltd Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Investment company Planning Alternatives Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, DTE Energy Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Alternatives Ltd . As of 2021Q1, Planning Alternatives Ltd owns 45 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ITOT, DTE, BRK.B, TXN,
- Added Positions: IVV, VWO, IJR, SHY,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, JPST, SCHD, SCHB, SCHX, VEA, VUG, SCHZ, IJH, SCHF, DGRO, AGG, SCHA, IEFA, SCHE, MSFT, VTV, SCHM, GGG, CSCO,
- Sold Out: IEMG,
These are the top 5 holdings of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 407,694 shares, 29.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,572,504 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 204,795 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 471,495 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 268,200 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.81%
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 757,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 329,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Reduced: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Planning Alternatives Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 33.81%. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.7%. Planning Alternatives Ltd still held 268,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Planning Alternatives Ltd reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.48%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Planning Alternatives Ltd still held 67,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Planning Alternatives Ltd reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.61%. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Planning Alternatives Ltd still held 68,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Planning Alternatives Ltd reduced to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.61%. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Planning Alternatives Ltd still held 33,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Planning Alternatives Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.68%. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Planning Alternatives Ltd still held 7,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.
