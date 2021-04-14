>
Adventist Health System Buys Vanguard Value ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: VTV +0.39%

Investment company Adventist Health System (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adventist Health System. As of 2021Q1, Adventist Health System owns 5 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Adventist Health System
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,357,832 shares, 72.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,011,409 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 607,967 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 305,800 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 716,890 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Adventist Health System initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 305,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.



