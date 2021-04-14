Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys Merck Inc, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Snap-on Inc

Boise, ID, based Investment company Buffington Mohr McNeal (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, VMware Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Snap-on Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2021Q1, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 120 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VMW, WFC, FREL, EW, NEE, PEP, CP, VB,

VMW, WFC, FREL, EW, NEE, PEP, CP, VB, Added Positions: IGSB, MRK, SLQD, BR, JPM, SCHX, VNQ, PSK, CTLT, XLK, ECL, HON, ACN, V, TFX, AME, IVV, KKR, APH, NEM, MTB, BAC, ABT, CLVT, CCI, APD, VEA, XLNX, VCSH, SUSB, AWK, PFE, CARR, KO, AMZN, JNJ, VOO, NKE, BRK.B, PG, CRM, CVS, XOM, CNC, IBM, SPY, KR, RTX, WMT,

IGSB, MRK, SLQD, BR, JPM, SCHX, VNQ, PSK, CTLT, XLK, ECL, HON, ACN, V, TFX, AME, IVV, KKR, APH, NEM, MTB, BAC, ABT, CLVT, CCI, APD, VEA, XLNX, VCSH, SUSB, AWK, PFE, CARR, KO, AMZN, JNJ, VOO, NKE, BRK.B, PG, CRM, CVS, XOM, CNC, IBM, SPY, KR, RTX, WMT, Reduced Positions: FIS, INFO, AAPL, PGX, CVX, BSCL, LLY, FISV, GOOGL, TWLO, WAT, MSM, SYNH, NXPI, DIS, UNH, UNP, USB, HD, MKL, INTC, IDA, GLW, FDN, ADP,

FIS, INFO, AAPL, PGX, CVX, BSCL, LLY, FISV, GOOGL, TWLO, WAT, MSM, SYNH, NXPI, DIS, UNH, UNP, USB, HD, MKL, INTC, IDA, GLW, FDN, ADP, Sold Out: WAB, SNA, VTI, QCOM, VAR,

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 739,885 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.64% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 332,865 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 159,679 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,741 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 71,357 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $155.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 407.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 69,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 241,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 298.40%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 131.54%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $284.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 63.48%. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $155.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.