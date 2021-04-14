CVA Family Office, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company CVA Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Moderna Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVA Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CVA Family Office, LLC owns 777 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, NFLX, ALL, BLK, SBUX, AGGY, MUB, PLD, AMD, FIS, GE, ISRG, LRCX, SPGI, MU, PPL, PRU, SYK, CHTR, NOW, IPAC, USIG, ATVI, ADP, VIAC, ECL, EL, GPN, HUM, MET, MCO, NOC, PH, SPG, TJX, WEC, TEL, GM, IAU, IWO, A, ALGN, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, ACGL, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BLL, BK, BIIB, BXP, BSX, CBRE, CDNS, KMX, CCL, CNC, ED, CPRT, CCI, CMI, DHI, DXCM, DLTR, EMN, EA, EFX, EQR, EXC, FISV, F, FCX, IT, HAL, MNST, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, IFF, IP, JBL, KLAC, K, KEY, KR, LEN, MTB, MMC, MLM, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MSI, NEM, NTRS, ORLY, OKE, PCAR, PXD, PII, PFG, PGR, PSA, PHM, O, REG, REGN, RF, RMD, WRK, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SMG, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SWK, STT, SNPS, TROW, TFX, TER, TRMB, UDR, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VMC, WST, WMB, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, TDG, TY, VPV, DFS, MSCI, TNK, FTNT, VRSK, DG, DMO, LYB, BWG, FLT, APTV, DBL, ENPH, IQV, CDW, TWTR, HLT, ANET, SYF, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, TWLO, IR, BKR, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, ARKK, DGRO, RSP, VMBS, VPL, AES, ABMD, AAP, AMG, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ADS, LNT, HES, ACC, AFG, IVZ, APA, ARW, AZPN, AGO, ATO, ALV, AVB, BAX, BIO, BWA, BF.B, BC, CF, CNA, CPB, CAH, CASY, CE, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHE, CHD, CTXS, TPR, CMA, NNN, DXC, COO, CUZ, CCK, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, EWBC, EIX, ENTG, EPR, ESS, RE, EXPE, EXPO, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FICO, FAST, FRT, PACW, FLEX, FLS, BEN, GME, GPS, GRMN, LHX, HIG, HAS, HSY, HIW, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, INCY, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KSU, LKQ, LTC, LH, LVS, LII, LB, LNC, LYV, MGM, MAN, MKTX, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MPW, MHK, MOH, MPWR, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, NWL, NDSN, JWN, NUE, ODFL, OHI, OMC, PKG, PENN, PKI, PRGO, PVH, BPOP, PEG, RJF, RHI, ROL, ROST, RCL, POOL, SEIC, SLG, STX, SEE, SGEN, XPO, SLGN, SNA, SCCO, STE, SUI, NLOK, SNX, SNV, TCF, TTWO, TDY, THO, TOL, TSCO, TYL, TSN, PAG, URI, UHS, VRSN, VSAT, VNO, WPC, WRB, GWW, WBS, WAL, WLK, WHR, WEX, WYNN, ZION, OPK, VIACA, L, IDEX, LEN.B, VKI, EVR, HBI, LDOS, DEI, SPR, IPGP, BR, IBKR, ACM, CLR, VMW, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, RGA, KKR, NXPI, TRGP, NLSN, APO, YNDX, MOS, ZG, HZNP, VER, XYL, SPLK, CG, PNR, SRC, BERY, FANG, WDAY, NCLH, BFAM, COMM, BRX, ALLE, AMC, PAYC, JD, CTLT, W, APHA, TRU, CC, Z, HPE, SQ, TEAM, LSXMK, SITE, MOLA, LW, ATH, HWM, FND, BHF, VICI, DP2, AVLR, ELAN, FOXA, FOX, UBER, IAA, DT, LMND, LI, RKT, DCT, PLTR, BSY, VNT, KRON, IPOF, ABNB, MGC, MGK,

For the details of CVA Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cva+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 459,457 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.60% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 250,100 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.85% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,129 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 26,354 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.58% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,207 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $540.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $801.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.60%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.88%. The holding were 459,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.85%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 250,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 221.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 107,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 647.57%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 27,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 3860.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 117,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 647.14%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 72,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.