Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Medtronic PLC, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc, PPL Corp, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA. As of 2021Q1, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owns 290 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKS, XLV, ITOT, VMC, PNC, GSLC, IEMG, FVD, PANW, VNT, XLB, FTEC, EFAV, BSCM, BSCL, NIO, VNTR, XYL, GM, TEL, TSM, NKLA, VTRS, MP, BHF, FDIS, FUTY, RQI, IDEX, LMBS, CAT,

DKS, XLV, ITOT, VMC, PNC, GSLC, IEMG, FVD, PANW, VNT, XLB, FTEC, EFAV, BSCM, BSCL, NIO, VNTR, XYL, GM, TEL, TSM, NKLA, VTRS, MP, BHF, FDIS, FUTY, RQI, IDEX, LMBS, CAT, Added Positions: NEE, XLI, MDT, PSX, VZ, NOC, MMM, PEP, CVX, CME, WMT, BMY, ORCL, JNJ, PFE, CCI, ANTM, GIS, CVS, XLU, VO, XLP, UNH, MRK, AVGO, DIS, CSCO, RTX, HD, USB, ADI, XLY, MET, IWM, HON, NVDA, PG, XLRE, EMR, OLLI, CARR, TIP, DOW, XLF, XLC, ABT, MPC, MA, WFC, WBA, VFC, SO, SWKS, MCD, MTB, KMB, DD, ADP, SLB, RDS.A, FCEL, EXC,

NEE, XLI, MDT, PSX, VZ, NOC, MMM, PEP, CVX, CME, WMT, BMY, ORCL, JNJ, PFE, CCI, ANTM, GIS, CVS, XLU, VO, XLP, UNH, MRK, AVGO, DIS, CSCO, RTX, HD, USB, ADI, XLY, MET, IWM, HON, NVDA, PG, XLRE, EMR, OLLI, CARR, TIP, DOW, XLF, XLC, ABT, MPC, MA, WFC, WBA, VFC, SO, SWKS, MCD, MTB, KMB, DD, ADP, SLB, RDS.A, FCEL, EXC, Reduced Positions: LMT, QCOM, PPL, AAPL, LOW, MSFT, JPM, GOOGL, SBUX, BLK, XLK, ETN, JCI, TRV, AMZN, PENN, TMUS, GLD, MPW, PM, QRVO, INTC, GE, RWR, ICE, DRI, MO, UPS, BA, AMAT, IBM, XLE, FRAF, SPY, ACN, BDX, GSK, F, WM, COP, COST,

LMT, QCOM, PPL, AAPL, LOW, MSFT, JPM, GOOGL, SBUX, BLK, XLK, ETN, JCI, TRV, AMZN, PENN, TMUS, GLD, MPW, PM, QRVO, INTC, GE, RWR, ICE, DRI, MO, UPS, BA, AMAT, IBM, XLE, FRAF, SPY, ACN, BDX, GSK, F, WM, COP, COST, Sold Out: AEP, BAX, IJR, MTW, UL, IWP, PRF, VBK, LECO, SYK, WAB, NVT, VBR,

For the details of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/farmers+%26+merchants+trust+co+of+chambersburg+pa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,193 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 25,615 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 34,480 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% Visa Inc (V) - 15,696 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 21,411 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39%

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $118.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19. The stock is now traded at around $174.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $179.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 371.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 30,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 2437.50%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 15,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1474.58%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 698.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $341.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 131.71%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $375.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.