Westside Investment Management, Inc. Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Investment company Westside Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Amgen Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ViacomCBS Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westside Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Westside Investment Management, Inc. owns 658 stocks with a total value of $30.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FPE, FVD, XLI, XLC, ALLY, AZO, KMI, D, PSA, NVTA, SPG, HEAR, LODE, ACIC, SCHH, OPEN, RCL, SGMO, SCHO, REGN, HYS, DGRW, MBIO, SHOP, IPOD, IPOF, IPOE, SRLN, EBND, JNK, RWX, DWX, KBE, VEA, VTRS, SPCE, ABNB, FINX, BLOK, AQMS, ARES, ANET, ARKG, ARKK, CSIQ, CRSR, DOCU, FREL, ONEQ, QCLN, MRNA, IIVI, PCY, PGX, BKLN, IRM, IXUS, REM, VLUE, IVE, SLV, JHML, LYFT,
- Added Positions: BABA, AMGN, GILD, AMZN, SNOW, FB, ABBV, BRK.B, F, SPY, CVS, VHT, VYM, CRSP, IAU, PG, XLK, VCR, PLTR, CRM, QQQ, QCOM, RKT, BA, XLY, NVDA, FDN, NFLX, SCHF, TDOC, BMY, XLF, BMRN, COST, IBB, MSFT, NEE, VWO, AMD, BDX, EPD, HON, IUSB, ORCL, XLB, TSLA, VTR, VZ, ABT, ADBE, AMRN, ARKW, AZN, ATOM, BX, CHTR, CHWY, DKNG, DBX, LLY, ETON, GM, HROW, HE, HD, DBA, TLT, IEF, CMF, ICF, AGG, IEFA, DGRO, ICLN, EFV, QUAL, MTUM, MUB, PFF, USA, LMT, LITE, PYPL, PKI, BOND, PLSE, O, SCHZ, SCHE, SCHA, XLE, XLV, SWKS, GLD, SHM, SPTM, SDY, SPOT, TJX, VLO, HYD, VEU, VOO, BND, BNDX, XHR, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, KHC, BUD, VIAC, JNJ, HA, NOC, OXY, C, BAC, TEVA, WMT, PRU, T, NWL, WORK, CS, DIS, GWPH, JPM, SIG, GOOG, AXP, CGC, CC, GLW, MU, PFE, VWOB, KO, IBM, TTWO, TLRY, GOOGL, MO, CAT, FCX, INTC, SBUX, VB, VNQ, MMM, ATVI, BOX, AVGO, CSCO, CRON, XOM, GE, MCD, MS, RTX, TCEHY, CCL, HACK, TIP, PINS, TOT, VIG, WY, AAL, ADM, AIZ, CAR, BHC, BYND, BLK, BCO, CARR, CVX, COHR, CLR, CVET, DLX, DVN, EBAY, EDIT, ENPH, JETS, MJ, EVBG, FDX, FHB, FXL, HIG, HELE, TAN, SHY, IJR, HDV, EEMV, SUSA, EFAV, USMV, IWD, LOW, MRK, OTIS, PANW, PEP, PBI, PLUG, RESN, SAGE, SIRI, SNAP, SEDG, RWO, XBI, SYK, TSM, TXN, RIG, TPC, UBER, URI, X, GDX, MOO, ITM, VTI, VTV, VEEV, V, WAB, WHR, DTN, WDAY, XRX, YUM, YUMC,
- Sold Out: TTM, WRK, CHL, NLY, STLD, FLIR, GNUS, VIA, NIU, NVAX, WPX, ALL, WPRT, VSAT, UBSI, SCHL, MAT, IWF, KXI, TLH, PEAK, GRPN, EVFM, CSX,
For the details of Westside Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westside+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,810 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 17,033 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) - 131,433 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,891 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,543 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23%
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 386 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1450.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $239.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 13600.00%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.19%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Westside Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.
