>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys Science Applications International Corp, TC Energy Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells NIC Inc, TC Pipelines LP, Welltower Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: SAIC +0.77% TRP +0.74% MSFT -1.12% COKE +0.56% JPM -1.87% GOOG -0.55% EGOV +0% TCP +0% WELL -0.92%

Providence, RI, based Investment company Weybosset Research & Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Science Applications International Corp, TC Energy Corp, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells NIC Inc, TC Pipelines LP, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weybosset+research+%26+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 203,898 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 56,505 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 113,071 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 129,473 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  5. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 91,280 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87. The stock is now traded at around $86.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 107,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 46,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $254.4 and $309.2, with an estimated average price of $274.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEYBOSSET RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)