Weybosset Research & Management Llc Buys Science Applications International Corp, TC Energy Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells NIC Inc, TC Pipelines LP, Welltower Inc

Providence, RI, based Investment company Weybosset Research & Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Science Applications International Corp, TC Energy Corp, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells NIC Inc, TC Pipelines LP, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weybosset Research & Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SAIC, TRP, MSFT, COKE, JPM, GOOG,

SAIC, TRP, MSFT, COKE, JPM, GOOG, Added Positions: INGR, HXL, FMC, GD, CNI, LH, JNJ, CMI, AGM, TJX, HPQ, NYT, BRK.B, KEYS, CL, APTV, OZK, AXP, RTX, ITW, CTVA,

INGR, HXL, FMC, GD, CNI, LH, JNJ, CMI, AGM, TJX, HPQ, NYT, BRK.B, KEYS, CL, APTV, OZK, AXP, RTX, ITW, CTVA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, XOM, V, CAT,

AAPL, XOM, V, CAT, Sold Out: EGOV, TCP, WELL,

Copart Inc (CPRT) - 203,898 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Deere & Co (DE) - 56,505 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 113,071 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 129,473 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 91,280 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87. The stock is now traded at around $86.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 107,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 46,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $254.4 and $309.2, with an estimated average price of $274.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.