McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Visa Inc, sells iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JPM, V, TSLA, GNTY,
- Added Positions: USMV, IVV, BSV, GSY, VGT, AGG, ICF, VTEB, SUB, HYG, IAGG, SPIP, BND, LQD, FTSL, CMF, JNJ, FB, AMZN, MSFT, ITOT, BRK.B, VEA, AAPL, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: AOA, VYM, EFAV, SPDW, VCSH, VO, MUB, SPEM, MTUM, IWP, SHM, XSLV,
- Sold Out: SPTS, PG, MBB,
For the details of McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcnaughton+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 171,248 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 183,018 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 92,016 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 52,522 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 35,090 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $732.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.64 and $37.51, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $159.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
McNaughton Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.
