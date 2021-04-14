>
Martin Capital Partners, LLC Buys General Dynamics Corp, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Merck Inc, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Emerson Electric Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: MRK -0.04% D -0.06% UL -0.32% JKHY -1.3% RHI +0.39% CLX -0.07% GD +0.66% KOF -0.08% HII +0.83% INGR +1.04% GOOG -0.55% GSK +0.25% SPY -0.34%

Investment company Martin Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Dynamics Corp, Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, Merck Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Unilever PLC, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Emerson Electric Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Martin Capital Partners, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Martin Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Martin Capital Partners, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 45,685 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 177,258 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 32,799 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.66%
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 108,382 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 36,235 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 16,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 54,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $207.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 58.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 58,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 68.56%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 42,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $188.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)

Martin Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $70.39 and $95.21, with an estimated average price of $84.75.



