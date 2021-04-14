Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) COO David E Simonelli Sold $554,949 of Shares

COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David E Simonelli (insider trades) sold 36,582 shares of GLDD on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $15.17 a share. The total sale was $554,949.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. The Company also owns specialty contracting service providers which offers environmental, remediation and geotechnical services throughout the USA. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp has a market cap of $977.262 million; its shares were traded at around $14.930000 with a P/E ratio of 14.78 and P/S ratio of 1.34. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.50% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO David E Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of GLDD stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $15.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

Director Lawrence R Dickerson sold 1,571 shares of GLDD stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $15.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.18% since.

