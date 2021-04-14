Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $2.7 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of PLAN on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $60.26 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $8.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.100000 with and P/S ratio of 19.34.

CEO Recent Trades:

