>
Entegris Inc (ENTG) President & CEO Bertrand Loy Sold $35.6 million of Shares

April 14, 2021 | About: ENTG -0.26%

President & CEO of Entegris Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bertrand Loy (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of ENTG on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $118.58 a share. The total sale was $35.6 million.

Entegris Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of products and materials used in processing and manufacturing in the semiconductor and other technology industries. The company sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors. Entegris Inc has a market cap of $15.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.000000 with a P/E ratio of 54.62 and P/S ratio of 8.63. The dividend yield of Entegris Inc stocks is 0.27%. Entegris Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Entegris Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,000 shares of ENTG stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $118.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Gregory B Graves sold 20,328 shares of ENTG stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $119.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director James P Lederer sold 7,000 shares of ENTG stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $121.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.09% since.
  • SVP & CTO James Anthony O'neill sold 6,361 shares of ENTG stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $118.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

