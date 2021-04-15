US Indexes Close Mostly Lower Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,730.89 on Wednesday with a gain of 53.62 points or 0.16%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,124.66 for a loss of 16.93 points or -0.41%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,857.84 for a loss of 138.26 points or -0.99%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.99 with a gain of 0.34 points or 2.04%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday, retreating from Tuesday's highs. Tech euphoria faded even as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) finally made its trading debut. The stock opened at a reference price of $250 and gained approximately 31% to close at around $328.

Wednesday also marked the beginning of first-quarter 2021 big bank earnings, with reports from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

JPMorgan: Revenue of $32.3 billion increased 14.3% year over year and beat estimates by $1.99 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.50 beat estimates by $1.38. Stock was down -1.85%.

Wells Fargo: Revenue of $18.06 billion increased 1.9% year over year and beat estimates by $510 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.05 beat estimates by $0.33. Stock gained 5.53%.

Goldman Sachs: Revenue of $17.7 billion increased 102.5% year over year and beat estimates by $5.04 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $18.60 beat estimates by $8.63. Stock gained 2.34%.

The S&P 500 financial sector gained 0.60% Wednesday. S&P 500 energy stocks gained for the day with the sector up 2.78% on oil price highs and demand optimism.

In other news:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased by -3.7% following a decrease of -5.1%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.27% from 3.36%.

Export and import price data was released. Export prices increased 2.1% in March and 9.1% year over year. Import prices increased 1.2% in march and 6.9% year over year.

Crude oil inventory decreased by -7.0 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Fed Chair Powell discussed tapering possibilities in comments at an event sponsored by the Economic Club of Washington

The Fed'S Beige Book showed moderate economic growth with noteworthy improvements from vaccines, stimulus spending and increased business activity.

Across the board:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)'s Covid-19 vaccine has been halted due to blood clot investigations. A federal advisory panel plans to meet to review the findings. The stock gained 0.28%.

AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) vaccine has also been under review globally for blood clot concerns, with Denmark stopping dispensement. The stock gained 1.32% Wednesday.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 6.89%.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) -12.21%.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) up 18.11%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,247.72 for a gain of 18.79 points or 0.84%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,339.36 for a gain of 12.61 points or 0.95%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,928.77 for a gain of 55.34 points or 0.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,061.29 for a gain of 118.15 points or 1.08%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,680.59 for a gain of 13.01 points or 0.49%; the S&P 100 at 1,879.42 for a loss of 12.18 points or -0.64%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,803.91 for a loss of 182.58 points or -1.31%; the Russell 3000 at 2,472.03 for a loss of 8.04 points or -0.32%; the Russell 1000 at 2,326.26 for a loss of 9.53 points or -0.41%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,188.48 for a loss of 140.02 points or -0.32%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 833.82 for a gain of 6.22 points or 0.75%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: