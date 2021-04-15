>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1621) 

US Indexes Close Mostly Lower Wednesday

Coinbase debuts with a 31% gain

April 15, 2021 | About: COIN +2.12% JPM -0.59% GS +0.94% WFC -1.31% JNJ +1.08% AZN +2.49% MRNA -0.15% BBBY -3.55% POTX +0.67% GME -6.26%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,730.89 on Wednesday with a gain of 53.62 points or 0.16%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,124.66 for a loss of 16.93 points or -0.41%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,857.84 for a loss of 138.26 points or -0.99%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.99 with a gain of 0.34 points or 2.04%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday, retreating from Tuesday's highs. Tech euphoria faded even as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) finally made its trading debut. The stock opened at a reference price of $250 and gained approximately 31% to close at around $328.

Wednesday also marked the beginning of first-quarter 2021 big bank earnings, with reports from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

  • JPMorgan: Revenue of $32.3 billion increased 14.3% year over year and beat estimates by $1.99 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $4.50 beat estimates by $1.38. Stock was down -1.85%.
  • Wells Fargo: Revenue of $18.06 billion increased 1.9% year over year and beat estimates by $510 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.05 beat estimates by $0.33. Stock gained 5.53%.
  • Goldman Sachs: Revenue of $17.7 billion increased 102.5% year over year and beat estimates by $5.04 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $18.60 beat estimates by $8.63. Stock gained 2.34%.

The S&P 500 financial sector gained 0.60% Wednesday. S&P 500 energy stocks gained for the day with the sector up 2.78% on oil price highs and demand optimism.

In other news:

  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased by -3.7% following a decrease of -5.1%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.27% from 3.36%.
  • Export and import price data was released. Export prices increased 2.1% in March and 9.1% year over year. Import prices increased 1.2% in march and 6.9% year over year.
  • Crude oil inventory decreased by -7.0 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
  • Fed Chair Powell discussed tapering possibilities in comments at an event sponsored by the Economic Club of Washington
  • The Fed'S Beige Book showed moderate economic growth with noteworthy improvements from vaccines, stimulus spending and increased business activity.

Across the board:

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)'s Covid-19 vaccine has been halted due to blood clot investigations. A federal advisory panel plans to meet to review the findings. The stock gained 0.28%.
  • AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) vaccine has also been under review globally for blood clot concerns, with Denmark stopping dispensement. The stock gained 1.32% Wednesday.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 6.89%.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) -12.21%.
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) up 18.11%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,247.72 for a gain of 18.79 points or 0.84%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,339.36 for a gain of 12.61 points or 0.95%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,928.77 for a gain of 55.34 points or 0.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,061.29 for a gain of 118.15 points or 1.08%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,680.59 for a gain of 13.01 points or 0.49%; the S&P 100 at 1,879.42 for a loss of 12.18 points or -0.64%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,803.91 for a loss of 182.58 points or -1.31%; the Russell 3000 at 2,472.03 for a loss of 8.04 points or -0.32%; the Russell 1000 at 2,326.26 for a loss of 9.53 points or -0.41%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,188.48 for a loss of 140.02 points or -0.32%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 833.82 for a gain of 6.22 points or 0.75%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)