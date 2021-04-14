Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) President & COO Pavan Bagai Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President & COO of Exlservice Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pavan Bagai (insider trades) sold 19,275 shares of EXLS on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $92.32 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

ExlService Holdings Inc is an operations management and analytics company. It helps businesses enhance growth and profitability. The company's operating business segments are Operations Management, and Analytics. Exlservice Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.000000 with a P/E ratio of 36.28 and P/S ratio of 3.38. Exlservice Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Exlservice Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 46,841 shares of EXLS stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $90.21. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Head of Outsourcing Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of EXLS stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $92.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.

President & COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of EXLS stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $92.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of EXLS stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $92.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

