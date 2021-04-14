Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $25.9 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $259.25 a share. The total sale was $25.9 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $117.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $258.400000 with a P/E ratio of 662.56 and P/S ratio of 13.65.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $230.13. The price of the stock has increased by 12.28% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $210.26. The price of the stock has increased by 22.9% since.

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $224.29. The price of the stock has increased by 15.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,335 shares of SQ stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $258.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of SQ stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $231.89. The price of the stock has increased by 11.43% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of SQ stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $226.35. The price of the stock has increased by 14.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of SQ stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $246.18. The price of the stock has increased by 4.96% since.

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $247.7. The price of the stock has increased by 4.32% since.

