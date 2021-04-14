Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) CFO and COO Jane Nielsen Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO and COO of Ralph Lauren Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jane Nielsen (insider trades) sold 10,627 shares of RL on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $127.69 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Ralph Lauren Corp is a fashion apparels manufacturer that designs and distribute lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product categories through department stores, specialty retailers and its own outlets. Ralph Lauren Corp has a market cap of $9.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.790000 with and P/S ratio of 2.13. The dividend yield of Ralph Lauren Corp stocks is 0.54%.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and COO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of RL stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $127.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of RL stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $125. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

