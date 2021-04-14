>
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) President & COO Robert V Pragada Sold $2.9 million of Shares

April 14, 2021 | About: J -0.2%

President & COO of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert V Pragada (insider trades) sold 21,387 shares of J on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $135.24 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is engaged in the engineering industry. The company provides technical, professional & construction services including engineering, design & architectural, construction management, operations & maintenance. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a market cap of $17.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.320000 with a P/E ratio of 34.83 and P/S ratio of 1.26. The dividend yield of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc stocks is 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 3.90% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & COO Robert V Pragada sold 21,387 shares of J stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $135.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of J, click here

.

