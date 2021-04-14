>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Avantor Inc (AVTR) EVP, IMEA Devashish Ohri Sold $3.2 million of Shares

April 14, 2021 | About: AVTR -2.18%

EVP, IMEA of Avantor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Devashish Ohri (insider trades) sold 100,160 shares of AVTR on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $32.37 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Avantor Inc has a market cap of $18.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.250000 with a P/E ratio of 358.32 and P/S ratio of 2.94.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Europe Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 27,075 shares of AVTR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $31.8. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.
  • EVP, Strategic Partners James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of AVTR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Justin Miller sold 102,895 shares of AVTR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $33.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.77% since.
  • EVP, IMEA Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of AVTR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $32.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AVTR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)