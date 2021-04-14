Avantor Inc (AVTR) EVP, IMEA Devashish Ohri Sold $3.2 million of Shares

EVP, IMEA of Avantor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Devashish Ohri (insider trades) sold 100,160 shares of AVTR on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $32.37 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Avantor Inc has a market cap of $18.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.250000 with a P/E ratio of 358.32 and P/S ratio of 2.94.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Europe Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 27,075 shares of AVTR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $31.8. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.

EVP, Strategic Partners James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of AVTR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

EVP & General Counsel Justin Miller sold 102,895 shares of AVTR stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $33.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.77% since.

