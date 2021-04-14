SimpliFi, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company SimpliFi, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SimpliFi, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, SimpliFi, Inc. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGGY, IVOL,

AGGY, IVOL, Added Positions: VNLA, LQD, ARKK, BRK.B, SCHO,

VNLA, LQD, ARKK, BRK.B, SCHO, Reduced Positions: SGOL, IWM, SPY, VTI, IEF, JKE, QQQ, EFA, NOC, SCHE,

For the details of SimpliFi, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/simplifi%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 960,588 shares, 29.10% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 193,455 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 134,735 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 336,502 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 37,424 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.1%. The holding were 960,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 443,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. reduced to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 45.14%. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.25%. SimpliFi, Inc. still held 318,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SimpliFi, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7%. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. SimpliFi, Inc. still held 2,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.