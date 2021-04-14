Neogen Corp (NEOG) Vice President & CFO Steven J. Quinlan Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Vice President & CFO of Neogen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven J. Quinlan (insider trades) sold 13,001 shares of NEOG on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $93.93 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Neogen Corp, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets a line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. Neogen Corp has a market cap of $5.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.230000 with a P/E ratio of 81.37 and P/S ratio of 11.17. Neogen Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Neogen Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of NEOG stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $87.99. The price of the stock has increased by 7.09% since.

President & CEO John Edward Adent sold 9,536 shares of NEOG stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $87.09. The price of the stock has increased by 8.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President & CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 15,000 shares of NEOG stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $88.07. The price of the stock has increased by 6.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President, International Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of NEOG stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $92.25. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

Director William T Boehm sold 2,000 shares of NEOG stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $88.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.78% since.

Senior Director, Special Proje Terri A Morrical sold 600 shares of NEOG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $87.99. The price of the stock has increased by 7.09% since.

Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of NEOG stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $85.42. The price of the stock has increased by 10.31% since.

