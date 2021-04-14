Williams-sonoma Inc (WSM) PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber Sold $4.4 million of Shares

PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-sonoma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laura Alber (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of WSM on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $177.09 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States and Canada. Its segments include e-commerce and retail. Williams-sonoma Inc has a market cap of $13.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.630000 with a P/E ratio of 20.05 and P/S ratio of 2.00. The dividend yield of Williams-sonoma Inc stocks is 1.18%. Williams-sonoma Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Williams-sonoma Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT WS BRAND Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of WSM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.09% since.

PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND Marta Benson sold 1,000 shares of WSM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $180.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.25% since.

PRESIDENT WEST ELM BRAND Alex Bellos sold 7,669 shares of WSM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $177.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.

