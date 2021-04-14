Allakos Inc (ALLK) President, COO and CFO Adam Tomasi Sold $6.3 million of Shares

President, COO and CFO of Allakos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Tomasi (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of ALLK on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $105.08 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

Allakos Inc has a market cap of $5.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.590000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Henrik S Md Rasmussen sold 50,000 shares of ALLK stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $113.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.06% since.

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of ALLK stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $115.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.58% since.

Director John P Mckearn sold 7,439 shares of ALLK stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.44% since.

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of ALLK stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $119.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.12% since.

Director Steven P James sold 3,500 shares of ALLK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $121.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.56% since.

