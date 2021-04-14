Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) President and CEO Erica J. Rogers Sold $547,030 of Shares

President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erica J. Rogers (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of SILK on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $49.73 a share. The total sale was $547,030.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $1.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.650000 with and P/S ratio of 22.65.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $49.73. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $46.73. The price of the stock has increased by 10.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of SILK stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $51.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of SILK stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $50.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.

