Bft Financial Group, Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp, iShares Global Financials ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Acorn International Inc, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Muni Fund

Investment company Bft Financial Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp, iShares Global Financials ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Acorn International Inc, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Muni Fund, Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bft Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bft Financial Group, Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SRLN, SI, IXG, EIM, VTEB, SUB, HYMB, PMO, USD, PPLT, UNP, GS, ARKG, TTWO, ORCL, MET, PGR, CAH, MO, VFH, KYN,

SRLN, SI, IXG, EIM, VTEB, SUB, HYMB, PMO, USD, PPLT, UNP, GS, ARKG, TTWO, ORCL, MET, PGR, CAH, MO, VFH, KYN, Added Positions: SCHD, SCHG, MGC, VUG, SCHB, JPST, JKH, AAPL, SHW, MA, REGL, LEMB, V, BABA, VLUE, IMTM, PDBC, ICLN, KWEB, LQD, TIP, NAD, SLV, MTUM, BRK.B, IBB, NKE, IAGG, AMZN, FHLC, MQY, LLY, ADBE, GOOGL, PG, FB, ARKK, WMT, CRM, CVX, CSCO, CL, VOO, LUV, SCHX, INTC, PYPL, SUSA, JNJ, KMB, TGT, AMGN, IYW,

SCHD, SCHG, MGC, VUG, SCHB, JPST, JKH, AAPL, SHW, MA, REGL, LEMB, V, BABA, VLUE, IMTM, PDBC, ICLN, KWEB, LQD, TIP, NAD, SLV, MTUM, BRK.B, IBB, NKE, IAGG, AMZN, FHLC, MQY, LLY, ADBE, GOOGL, PG, FB, ARKK, WMT, CRM, CVX, CSCO, CL, VOO, LUV, SCHX, INTC, PYPL, SUSA, JNJ, KMB, TGT, AMGN, IYW, Reduced Positions: IQLT, BNY, VTV, BHK, CORP, VGSH, IAU, IEUR, SLQD, IWN, DON, XLG, HEWJ, UNH, COST, VIG, MUA, HON, MCD, IBM, MRK, LODE, CMCSA, CLX, VCSH, VO, PANW, NVDA, SPY, QCOM, RTX, YUM, TXN, T, NFLX, ABBV, GOOG, BMY, DUK, F, GIS, GNTY, MDLZ, NEE, GE, UPS, LOW, KO, CAT, CVS, PFE, PEP,

IQLT, BNY, VTV, BHK, CORP, VGSH, IAU, IEUR, SLQD, IWN, DON, XLG, HEWJ, UNH, COST, VIG, MUA, HON, MCD, IBM, MRK, LODE, CMCSA, CLX, VCSH, VO, PANW, NVDA, SPY, QCOM, RTX, YUM, TXN, T, NFLX, ABBV, GOOG, BMY, DUK, F, GIS, GNTY, MDLZ, NEE, GE, UPS, LOW, KO, CAT, CVS, PFE, PEP, Sold Out: QUAL, ATV, NBH, STIP, TFC, IWY, CCI, TSCO, PFF, FIS, TSLA, NXPI, EPP, GLD, IJS, IEMG, BLE, TMO, DD, SBI,

For the details of BFT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bft+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 519,691 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,209 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 93,516 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 158,826 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.54% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,137 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.11%

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 118,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 27,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $74.6, with an estimated average price of $70.01. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 31,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 84,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 158,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 136,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.54%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $255.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 393.07%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $378.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 76.95%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Acorn International Inc. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Muni Fund. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $15.76.

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94.

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Bft Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr by 74.5%. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 35,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.78%. The sale prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 8,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust by 64.44%. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 23,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 67.07%. The sale prices were between $110.36 and $116.24, with an estimated average price of $113.5. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 2,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 43.5%. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 10,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bft Financial Group, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 41.33%. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Bft Financial Group, Llc still held 30,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.