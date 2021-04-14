Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells Clorox Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund

Investment company Global Trust Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Clorox Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Global Trust Asset Management, LLC owns 378 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,755 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,805 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,786 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 62,527 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 71,179 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 19,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $239.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 71,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 118.56%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 67.05%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.96%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.46 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.

Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98.