Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith Sold $7.6 million of Shares

CEO of Sonic Automotive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Bruton Smith (insider trades) sold 152,401 shares of SAH on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $49.73 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Sonic Automotive Inc is an auto dealership group based in the US with more than 100 stores spread across the country. The company deals in the addition of new- and used-vehicle. It provides parts and collision repair, and wholesale auctions services. Sonic Automotive Inc has a market cap of $2.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.500000 with and P/S ratio of 0.22. The dividend yield of Sonic Automotive Inc stocks is 0.80%. Sonic Automotive Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.40% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner David Bruton Smith sold 152,401 shares of SAH stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $49.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Heath Byrd sold 67,493 shares of SAH stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $49.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Jeff Dyke sold 86,595 shares of SAH stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SAH, click here